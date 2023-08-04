Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000,000 after purchasing an additional 113,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $187.39. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

