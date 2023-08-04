Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

