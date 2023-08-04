Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,194,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

LFUS opened at $258.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $2,405,536. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

