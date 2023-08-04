Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.
In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
