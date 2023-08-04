Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.27 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

DTM stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

