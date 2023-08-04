Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 920,918 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARIS opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARIS. StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

