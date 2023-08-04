Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 283.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,684,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.59.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

