Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

