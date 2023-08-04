Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,705 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.