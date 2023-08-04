Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.51 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,696 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

