Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $273.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $257.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,219.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

