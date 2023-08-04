Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

