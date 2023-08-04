Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 1.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.3 %

RYI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

