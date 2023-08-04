Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $222.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.11. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

