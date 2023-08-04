Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,845,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

ITT Stock Up 3.6 %

ITT stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

