Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.