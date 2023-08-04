Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,003,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,867,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.