Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 76.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.