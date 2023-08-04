Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

