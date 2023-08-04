Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,262 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

PMO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,246 shares of company stock worth $206,652. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.