Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,357 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,584,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.