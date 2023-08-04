Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 53,527 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 648,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,927,099 shares of company stock worth $67,298,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

