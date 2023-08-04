Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 608 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.8 %

HSIC stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

