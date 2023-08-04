Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 722 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.35 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $70.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

