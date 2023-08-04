Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $185.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

