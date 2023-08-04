Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,757 shares of company stock valued at $22,975,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $175.81. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

