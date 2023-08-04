Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,618.97 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,384.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,595.54.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.