Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

