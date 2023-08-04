Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 165 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $209,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

