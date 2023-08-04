Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 167 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 574,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

