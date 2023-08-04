Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 32,516 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,516 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Paramount Global by 40,087.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.0 %

PARA opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

