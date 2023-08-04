Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,709 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

