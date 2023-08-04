Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON VAST opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.54. Vast Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.93.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

