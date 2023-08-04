Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Vast Resources Price Performance
LON VAST opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.54. Vast Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.93.
Vast Resources Company Profile
