Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.84

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 44109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

