Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $399.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $384.00 to $399.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.