Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $389.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

VRTX opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.11 and its 200 day moving average is $325.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $272.10 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

