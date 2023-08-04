Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,647 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097 in the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

