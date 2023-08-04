Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 4032328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.