Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 4032328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

