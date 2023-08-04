Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -110.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

