Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,661,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

