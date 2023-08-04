Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NTCT opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

