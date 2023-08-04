Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,966,000 after buying an additional 170,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,465,000 after buying an additional 397,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.5 %

KFY stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

