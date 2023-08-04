Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

