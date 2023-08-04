Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $141.41 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

