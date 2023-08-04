Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 364,707 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 1,416.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.01 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

