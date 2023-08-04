Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,912 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 515,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Playtika by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 150.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,213,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 728,241 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 220.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 832,801 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,910,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTK opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

