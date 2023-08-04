Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

