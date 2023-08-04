Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Matson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Matson by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.49 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,756. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

