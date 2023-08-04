Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 82,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of IBP opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $154.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

